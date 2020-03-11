Laval has a new municipal court judge.
Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel named Jonathan Meunier as judge in Laval as part of a larger announcement of judicial appointments last week. Meunier holds a law degree from the Université de Montréal and was admitted to the Bar in 2002. He began his career as a criminal prosecutor and then worked for five years in private practice, notably as the first lawyer to defend Terrebonne resident Guillaume Gélinas in the 2013 stabbing murder of his father and stepmother. Since 2015, he has worked for the Directeur des Poursuites Criminelles et Pénales.
The appointment comes weeks after a major announcement by Lebel of a new agreement regarding the ownership of fines resulting from the prosecution of certain criminal offenses before the city’s municipal court. The new measures are expected to help reduce delays in criminal matters in the judicial district and unclog Laval’s provincial courthouse, by allowing some 3,000 cases to be processed each year by the municipal court. The new protocol allows offenses such as carrying a weapon at public meetings, solicitation for prostitution, impersonating a peace officer, impaired driving and dozens more to be filed at the municipal court, some merely charged there while tried later at the provincial court.
