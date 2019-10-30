The city of Laval wants you to eat better and has unveiled a policy that governs public decisions that could affect that.
Developed in collaboration with the Public Health Directorate of Laval’s Integrated Social Services Health Centre (CISSS), the policy aims to enable a healthy, diverse and available food supply close to living environments. Several initiatives are already in place, including community gardens or healthy choice vending machines in arenas.
The food policy applies to municipal jurisdictions and covers all services, infrastructure, events, sponsorships and signage that involve the municipality and based on five orientations:
Facilitate physical and economic access to healthy eating; promote accessibility to healthy food through land-use planning; supporting a sustainable food system; promote healthy eating for all; and promote the principles of eco-responsibility across all food-related activities.
The policy will be implemented in collaboration with the Public Health Directorate through a five-year action plan that will define concrete actions to create healthy eating environments, including updating the food offer in public facilities–first adopted in 2008–which demands a minimum of 60 percent healthy food choices and a maximum 40 percent of other foods; and limiting fast food restaurants in certain sectors and around schools through planning and bylaws.
Other elements include possibly banning drive-thru restaurant service in some sectors subject to review of planning regulations, and collaborating with school boards to favour adequate buffer zones in landscaping and urban planning between schools and existing fast food establishments.
To view the policy, visit: laval.ca/A-propos/politique-alimentaire.aspx
