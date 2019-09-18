Laval has a new Deputy Executive Director (DGA) for Administrative and Corporate Services. Suzie Bélanger has an impressive track record according to a city release, “recognized for her leadership and vision, she has held several leadership positions in various economic development organizations throughout her career, including within the federal public service.” Bélanger was lauded for her ability to engage stakeholders, carry out major projects without losing sight of objectives and strategic vision, optimizing and modernizing administrative and corporate processes all with an exemplary work ethic. Hers is the fourth and final DGA appointment for Laval, part of the city’s year-long transformation of its organizational structure.
Joel Ceausu
