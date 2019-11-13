Laval council has adopted new measures to ensure better architectural integration of high-rise buildings, something the city has envisioned since 2016. The new by-law adopted last week subjects permits for construction and expansion of all buildings of 12 storeys or more and certain buildings of four storeys or more to approval of an Implementation and Architectural Integration Plan (PIIA).
The law encourages the realization of quality, innovative architectural projects that contribute to the city’s collective identity, in addition to ensuring better integration with neighbouring buildings.
The regulations apply for permits for the construction of a new building or for the expansion of an existing building: Four storeys or more located on land located in whole or in part in the 250-metre area bordering the Rivière des Prairies, Rivière des Mille Îles and Lake of Two Mountains; buildings with a gap of three storeys or more with a building on adjacent land; 12 storeys and more.
The bylaw allows the municipality to ensure the quality of implementation and architectural integration while taking into account the individual particularities of each situation, including territory, environmental considerations and neighbourhood.
