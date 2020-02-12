Nature Centre 50th

All Laval residents are invited to celebrate the Centre de la nature’s Golden Anniversary. The 50th bash takes place this weekend with the theme of Feux et Flocons, with a roster of free activities including singers, fire-eaters, ice sculptures and much more for the entire family. You can also combine your visit with an afternoon of skating, sliding or cross-country skiing.
On Saturday night catch singer Carl Cadorette, a Fire-Eating spectacle, and ice sculpture demonstration. On Sunday beginning at 1:30, stop by and catch the Spectacle Petites Tounes, more fire-eating marvels, snowman decorating workshop, ice sculpting workshop, singer Gilbert Lauzon and roving performer Yan Solo.
For information visit https://www.laval.ca/lieux/Pages/Fr/centre-de-la-nature.aspx or call 450-978-8000
