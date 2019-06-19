Music lovers have another reason to rejoice this summer as Laval’s Zones Musicales returns for its fourth edition with a stellar lineup of free outdoor shows starring Cœur de pirate, the Orchestre symphonique de Laval (OSL), Jordan Officer, Ayrad and more.
From July 12 to August 17, 40 large-scale and more intimate shows will present 400 renowned or up-and-coming artists to perform on stages in eight different locations, with the effervescent Brigitte Boisjoli serving as spokesperson, performing and making a few surprise appearances throughout the summer.
Spectators will also meet exceptional artists in close proximity, including Roxane Bruneau, Dumas, Jordan Officer, Swinging Sisters, Sam Tucker, Guy Bélanger, QW4RTZ, David Thibault, Alex Brown and the Pepcas, Bella Forté, Hanorah, Marie Claudel and Vince Vertefeuille.
Sure to wow audiences, the Laval Symphony under the direction of Alain Trudel will join the 70-plus singers of the Chœur de Laval led by Dany Wiseman for two magnificent concerts: at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents with guest cellist Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy, and at Parc Bernard-Landry with guest pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre.
World music also returns to the Maison des arts de Laval. In addition to the artist Socalled, accompanied by the Warhol Dervish Quartet, to be seen at the théâtre des Muses, four other groups will be discovered on Thursdays in the courtyard. Places are limited and passes will be handed out on site on July 6 at 1 p.m.
The closing shows in the city’s downtown zone will make for a festive weekend as August 16 will feature Ayrad and guests Brigitte Boisjoli, Mehdi Cayenne and Cécile Doo-Kingué and, in a double program, Lengaïa Salsa Brava with the presence of dancers! The August 17 grand finale will treat show-goers to Cœur de pirate, the singer-songwriter and pianist filling Claude-Léveillée with her soft yet striking vocals and enchanting lyrics for an unforgettable evening closing out a remarkable month of performances.
Organized by the city, the Zones musicales offers a diverse program of pop and folk, swing, jazz and blues, world and classical music, presented in eight parks, riverfronts, public squares and downtown
To view the full lineup and discover the artists and the different Zones, visit zonesmusicales.laval.ca
