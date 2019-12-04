Museum consult

What do you want to see at your science museum? The Armand-Frappier Museum veut savoir.
The institute dedicated to health and life sciences will be welcoming visitors to its new location adjacent to the Cosmodome in 2022 and will be part of a unique scientific centre, with the Museum’s new premises larger and more accessible to meet the demand of more visitors each year.
The building will be designed to ensure architectural and urban integration with the surrounding environment, while minimizing maintenance and operating costs and be better suited to museum functions than its current spot says executive director Guylaine Archambault. “The museum team worked closely with the professionals who planned the project to ensure that future facilities best meet the needs of its visitors. Every square metre has been rigorously analysed, knowing that public funds permitted their construction.”
To ensure that the activities it will propose when it opens its new facilities will meet the public’s expectations, the museum is launching consultations in January. Before initiating its major four-year programming project, the Museum will offer a dozen meetings that will take place during the first quarter of 2020 to help guide the institution on positioning, future exhibition themes and the educational activities to be developed and offered.
There are sessions for families, adults, teens, educators, interest groups, and persons with handicaps. All presentations will be in French only.
When asked if people who are unable to navigate the online French-only explanations are welcome to register or participate, a spokesperson told The Suburban that all presentations are in French-only, but participants will be able to ask questions in English.
There are a number of steps to follow to ensure your participation, and at press time, the Armand-Frappier Museum website does not offer any of this information in English.
For information visit www.musee-afrappier.qc.ca/fr/index.php?pageid=2830%20-%20Copie&&switchlang&page=2830%20-%20Copie-consultatsions-f.
