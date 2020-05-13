More than 4300 cases in Laval

There are 4304 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laval as of press-time Wednesday morning, a 19-percnt increase over last week, with 399 (68 more) lives lost, while 124 people remain in hospital, 22 in intensive care, with 1857 residents counted as recovered.
Laval’s CISSS reported 408 employees infected as of last Friday, and the city’s CHSLDs, private seniors’ residences and other closed facilities account for 1258 of the total number of cases – or more than 32 percent.
The city’s long-term care centres have been heavily impacted by issues in staffing, equipment, training and oversight. The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée still reports the highest number of cases at 206 and the number of deaths has risen by one case since last week to 86. Cases at CHSLD La Pinière stand at 71 with 42 deaths; at CHSLD Fernand-Larocque with 71 and 24 deceased; with CHSLD ldola-Saint-Jean unhanged from last week with 7 positive cases and 2 deaths. CHSLD Sainte-Rose is also stable, reporting 4 cases and one death.
Quebecers aged 40-49 are the most infected group with 15.3 percent of cases, but 40 percent of all deaths occur in those aged 80-89. Almost 92 percent of COVID-related deaths in Quebec occur those over 70.
Laval’s infected rate stands at 972 per 100,000 residents, second only to Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.