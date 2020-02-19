Laval’s municipal courthouse is about to get busier, and that’s a good thing says the city and province, following an agreement regarding the ownership of fines resulting from the prosecution of certain criminal offenses before the city’s municipal court.
Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel stopped by Laval city hall last week to announce the new measures which will help reduce delays in criminal matters in the judicial district and unclog the des Laurentides courthouse. Some 3,000 cases are expected to be processed each year by the municipal court, and all citizens will benefit from a more efficient and accessible justice system as Lebel also announced the implementation of the General Alternative Measures Program (PMRG) for adults at the municipal court.
In effect since September 30, 2019 in the judicial district , the program allows those accused of certain criminal offenses to participate in a structured process of redress for the harm they have caused, geared toward responding to the needs of the victims and the harm they have suffered. This could include, for example, mediation, financial compensation, community services or even awareness sessions.
"I am delighted that such innovative measures have been put in place, because they will have real repercussions on the efficiency of the judicial system and on the reduction of processing times for cases,” said Lebel. “The collaboration between our government and the city of Laval will also improve local justice for all Laval residents."
The new protocol allows cases such as carrying a weapon at a public meeting, solicitation for prostitution, impersonating a peace officer, impaired driving and dozens more to be filed at the municipal courthouse, with some merely charged there while being tried later at the provincial court.
The PMRG is offered in more than half of Quebec’s 36 judicial districts and will be available in all by March 31, 2022. Since the launch of the pilot project in September 2017, 756 accused participants have entered the PMRG and the alternative measures have been successfully completed in 91 percent of cases, and a decrease in the recidivism rate among accused is also expected. The program contributes to the efficiency of the judiciary by limiting the number of cases going to court and promotes access to justice by ensuring a faster and more effective response from the justice system to crime issues.
Mayor Marc Demers said the repatriation to the municipal court of the treatment of summary offenses will make the system “more agile,” and will promote better relations with the police and victims, “in addition to helping to make Laval an ever safer city, with social programs for people in vulnerable situations."
