MNA: Budget boon for economy, Anglo Quebecers

Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete said the province’s 2020 budget is good news for Laval’s economic development.
Of the additional $900 million invested over the next five years to promote regional prosperity, develop the tourism sector, improving transportation infrastructure and development of northern areas, Skeete says the Quebec 2020-2030 Infrastructure Plan and budget provide for several major projects in the Laval region.
High on the list are supporting Laval’s numerous scientific and technological museum institutions; a new French High school in Pont-Viau; phase IV of the STL garage; the city’s much anticipated bio-methanization plant; Highway 19 between Laval and Bois-des-Filion; and repair of the Vachon bridge on Highway 13 between Laval and Boisbriand.
“Our government intends to build on the strengths and distinctiveness of each region by giving them the tools they need to develop to their full potential and contribute to the growth of Quebec’s economy” said Skeete, who as Parliamentary Assistant to Premier François Legault for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, also announced budget measures targeting the English community needs.
Notably, the Investments of $6.1 million to enhance regional community capacity over five years, supporting various organisations and educational institutions that contribute to the English-speaking community; $4.7 million to continue the activities of nearly 40 existing wellness centres and have 25 more by 2022-2023 to combat senior isolation and encourage active living; $7 million for an employment strategy for English-speaking Quebecers; and a $1 million boost to the operations of the Secretariat for Anglophone relations.
Also welcomed by Laval and lauded by Laval Mayor Marc Demers last week, the province is also looking at scenarios to extend the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) to the center of Laval and to connect the East and West of l’ Île Jésus, as well as improving Cité-de-la-santé Hospital. The Québec government also intends to support the economic and social development efforts of stakeholders in northern areas, particularly with the Indigenous communities.
To view the budget visit: http://www.budget.finances.gouv.qc.ca/budget/2020-2021/index_en.asp.
