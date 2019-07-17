If you’re anywhere near the House of Jazz Laval this weekend – or even if you’re not – get yourself over there for a special treat.
On Friday July 19 at 7 p.m. two Montreal treasures take the stage together at the jazz club as an evening with Miz Mia and Olivier Radu is always a memorable event.
New Brunswick native and Montreal singer Miz Mia has been wowing audiences of all sizes with her voice, energy and style, with pianist Radu widely recognized for his versatility of styles and genres, and particular love of Latin music, jazz and blues, musical languages he uses to tell a story to audiences.
Catch this exciting pair this weekend and in the meantime, check em’out on the way to Kansas City: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pb9TC4KWi4I
