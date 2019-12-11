Missing since Saturday

Laval Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Benoit Georges Perrault, who left home on Saturday in his car after making what police call “disturbing remarks.” On Sunday his car was found near Berge des Baigneurs in Sainte-Rose and his family fears for his safety.
Perrault is white and French-speaking measuring 6’ and weighing 180 lbs. with grey hair and blue-green eyes. He wears eyeglasses and was wearing a grey winter coat with fur on the collar and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Benoit Georges Perrault can contact the Info Line confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file# LVL191208 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.