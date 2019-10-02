Nothing else matters, so sleep with one eye open October 9, with a re-screening October 14, as Metallica S&M2 comes to town.
On October 9, Metallica joins together with The San Francisco Symphony Orchestra for the first time in twenty years to once again stage their landmark concert and live album, S&M, filmed across two sold out shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center.
The live concert experience is now only available in cinemas, including Cineplex Colossus Laval, featuring a specially filmed introduction from the band exclusive to cinemas and the 2h 40m film will feature many of the songs from S&M, plus several newer tracks and maybe a few surprises.
For info or tickets visit: https://www.cineplex.com/Movie/metallica-sm2
