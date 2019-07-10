Melfi at HOJ

Fresh off a performance at House of Jazz Montreal, Liza Melfi comes for two opening shows at House of Jazz Laval this month.
With a repertoire spanning across multiple genres including Jazz, Funk, Folk, Pop, R&B and Soul, Melfi takes the stage Friday July 12 and Saturday July 20 accompanied by pianist Richard Lozeau. Honed by years of touring and recording experience, the Montreal singer has filled venues large and small, from Montreal to Hong Kong and from Switzerland to Singapore, and will bring her special style of performing for intimate audiences to the Laval club.
For information call (450) 669-3000 or visit www.houseofjazz.ca/laval/
