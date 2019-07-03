Quebec’s health ministry has updated the number of possible Laval measles contamination sites last month.
The circle of early possible exposure has expanded, at first centred at Carrefour Laval where a contagious infected individual visited on June 26, new stores, buses and establishments have been added to the list. An additional pair of infections have followed, and in order to limit the spread of the disease, an intervention is underway to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.
People considered contagious frequented several public places in Laval between June 13 and 29 and those who have visited these areas are considered at risk of exposure. Some of them are considered to be at higher risk of complications and should be evaluated for rapid preventive intervention, namely an antibody injection. These include: babies under one year of age; people with weakened immune systems; pregnant women who are not adequately vaccinated against measles.
Preventive intervention must be carried out within 7 days of the date of exposure. If you are one of the three groups listed above and have attended the premises on the dates and times specified in the accompanying table, it is recommended that you contact Info-Santé 811 as soon as possible.
If you are not part of these three groups and have visited the identified locations on the dates and times listed, it is still advisable to stay on the lookout for symptoms, especially if you are not vaccinated. The main symptoms of measles are a high fever, followed by redness on the body, and a patient can be contagious in the four days before and after the appearance red blotches or bumps. Exposure periods are determined by the hours of presence of a contagious person, adding an additional hour to account for the persistence of the virus in the ambient air.
You are considered immune to measles if you were born before 1970; received two doses of vaccine containing the measles component while born in 1980; were born between 1970 and 1979 and you are not a health care worker, you have traveled, you are pregnant or you are a military recruit; you received a dose of vaccine containing the measles component while being born between 1970 and 1979 and are not a health care worker, do not travel, are not pregnant, or are not a military recruit.
Vaccination is the best protection against measles. If you are unsure if you have received the right vaccines to protect yourself, or have nay questions, call Info-Santé 811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.