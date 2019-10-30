Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss, a 36-year-old man accused of sexual assault, forcible confinement and harassment was released on bail until his court hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.
Reiss is in charge of managing several buildings in the Chomedey area. The assaults allegedly occurred over a two-year period between 2017 and 2019. Reiss’ duties as a superintendent such as repairs and rent collection gave him access to visiting tenants and entering their apartments.
Police officers say that Reiss is accused of sexually assaulting tenants during some of the visits related to his work. Officers claim to have strong reasons to believe that there are more victims than those that have already come forward.
Spokesperson Stephanie Becharol of the Laval police explained to The Suburban that due to the nature of the assaults, the police are searching for other potential victims that may be living in the buildings he has managed or who may have lived in one of the buildings he manages and moved and that officers encourage any persons who were assaulted or with information related to this case to come forward.
Reiss’s release conditions include him not being allowed to contact any of the tenants of the buildings he manages.
Any information relating to this case may be submitted to police by calling (450) 662-INFO or by dialing 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.