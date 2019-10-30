A speeding car ran a red light and caused an accident involving five vehicles on Cure Labelle last Sunday evening.
According to Laval police, a driver going south on Cure Labelle hit a vehicle and continued driving.
The driver that was hit informed police that the driver of the speeding vehicle which had hit him - then continued on and crashed into another vehicle that had stopped at a red light at St-Martin Boulevard. That second vehicle that was hit at high speed while stopped at the red light was propelled by the collision into yet another vehicle.
Two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other was the driver of the vehicle that allegedly caused the accident. Three other people involved in the crash were treated for injuries on site.
During the response, firefighters had to use extrication tools due to the severe injuries suffered by one of the persons involved in the accident.
The Laval police’s collision investigation team closed off the site for hours to conduct a full investigation of the accident. The offending driver was arrested for reckless driving causing injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.