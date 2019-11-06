Madame Butterfly

Madama Butterfly takes flight at Colossus Laval this weekend. The three-act Puccini classic that debuted 115 years ago at La Scala in Milan, comes streaming in HD from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 9.
Running 3h 33m, the opera features Hui He as devoted Geisha Cio-Cio-San, who gives everything for the American naval officer Pinkerton, and is joined by a stellar cast of Andrea Carè, Elizabeth DeShong, and the remarkable Plácido Domingo. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts Anthony Minghella’s beautiful, atmospheric production.
