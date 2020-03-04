Former Foreign Minister Peter MacKay, now running for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party, held a rally in Laval that packed a hall at the Palace Congress Centre with some 400 supporters. MacKay is considered the frontrunner in the race. He’s garnered the support of 55 of the 127 Tory MPs and some were with him at the rally. Megantic MP Luc Berthold gave a stemwinder of an introduction and Quebec City MP Pierre Paul-Hus was at his most passionate making the point on the need for national change. Quebec Senators Claude Carignan and Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu were also on the dais with MacKay In photo above from left, former Laval candidate Roland Dick, Berthold, Carignan, MacKay, Boisvenu and Hus.
MacKay has built a broad ground game in Quebec and some six of his team, headed by Quebec campaign chief Catherine Major, accompanied him. Also present was popular Tory Sophie Veilleux who ran against Prime Minister Trudeau in Papineau and now is on MacKay’s team taking care of the Montreal East ridings. Attorney Neil Drabkin, former candidate and Chief of Staff to Stockwell Day, was welcoming his many friends and supporters. The gathering drew many Conservatives from Montreal as well as Laval.
MacKay has a wealth of government experience having served as a long-time MP from the Nova Scotia seat held by his father Elmer who served in cabinet under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Peter MacKay served as foreign minister, defense minister and attorney-general under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and with Harper had earlier made the agreement that merged the Progressive Conservative party and the Canadian Alliance into what is today’s Conservative Party that Harper led to victory an 2006 and that governed Canada for nearly a decade.
The last day to become a qualified member of the Conservative Party for the purposes of voting for the next leader is April 17. The new leader will be announced in Toronto at the Conservative convention on June 27.
