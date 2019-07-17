Put your dancing shoes on!
Love your trad? Well do you even know what it is? J’aime mon trad is a project led by Pieds Légers that highlights traditional dance among Lavallois. Founded in 1975, Les Pieds Légers de Laval Folk Ensemble is an autonomous and voluntary organization dedicated to the preservation and development of folk dance and is putting on nine free participatory shows at parks near you. The project is funded by the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications as part of the call for projects to enhance and promote elements of intangible heritage. The activity will take place even if it rains.
Put on your dancing shoes and check it out:
Wednesday, July 24, 7:30- 8:30 p.m.: Parc Prevost
Saturday, August 3, 3-4 pm:
Parc du Sablon
Wednesday, August 14, 7-8 p.m.: Centre de la Nature
Saturday, August 17, 3- 4 p.m.: Berge des baigneurs
Saturday, August 24, 3-4 p.m.:
Parc Paul-Marcel-Maheux
Wednesday, August 28, 7-8 p.m.: Parc Lausanne
