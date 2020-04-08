Lortie joins Opposition at city hall

Former chair of the Commission scolaire de Laval Louise Lortie is joining the ranks of the Official Opposition as a special advisor.
Parti Laval leader and Marc-Aurèle Fortin councillor Michel Trottier said Lortie’s experience goes beyond the educational sector, where she served as chair from 2009 to this year, when boards were abolished. “Ms. Lortie has a remarkable knowledge of the Laval region. She is aware of issues specific to certain communities and sectors and has always been involved in her community. Her experience and expertise will be an asset for our team and for the people of Laval.”
From 2016 to 2020, Lortie was a member of the Steering Committee for Laval’s Regional Social Development Policy, worked with the Laval Regional Culture Council from 2018 to 2020, and was involved in various education-related organizations during the same years. As special advisor, she will be responsible for following up on citizen issues, in addition to taking on representational roles and responding to the issues of various Laval organizations. She will also be called upon to advise the opposition cabinet on the political orientations of various municipal issues.
(0) comments
