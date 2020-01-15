Library evening

Two Laval libraries are offering unique and fun activities (in French) Saturday night.
La nuit de la lecture offers a chance to discover the secrets of your library and participate in animations about books and reading. At the Multicultural Library in Chomedey, the Literary Rally kicks off at 6:45 p.m., followed by snacks and a session of comic book animation with Félix Laflamme (Maddox). At 10 p.m. it’s Image et mots, as posters come alive in an artistic and poetic exhibition.
At Germaine-Guèvremont Library in Duvernay ,the night’s activities begin at 6:30 with the comics animation by Félix Laflamme followed by a snack break, and a meeting with author Ghislain Taschereau and discussion about his recent novel Preux Chevalier Francol. English translation. The evening winds down with La souriante pensée pensive, as Patrick Coppens and José Acquelin battle each other with poetic and philosophical prose.
For information visit https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequeslaval
