Les Menus- Plaisirs Restaurant and Inn, has been a staple in Laval for the last 30 years offering its guests a unique, relaxing and delicious environment. Aside from the restaurant and beautiful garden terrace, the Inn has four rooms, four studio apartments, three apartments and a cottage for longer stay.
The cuisine type is regional to Quebec and offers specialities such as, Brome Lake duck, Charlevoix veal, and Quebec lamb. The restaurant is also a member of La Route de l'erable.
The restaurant is fully licensed with a wine cellar, sampling room, lounge and meeting room. The dinning locale can accommodate more than 140 guests, either in the restaurant, at the bar, in the tasting room, the atrium or the beautiful veranda.
Owner and host, Robert Décary says that, “everything started in my head a long time ago. Young, passing in front of this house, I told myself that one day.My childhood curiosity was attracted by this old house and gave birth to thousands of fantasies. Of this dream, this patrimonial house became Menus-Plaisirs, a restaurant where good food and wines are combined to create a warm and pleasant ambiance.”
When asked about the dishes, Robert said that, “at Menus-Plaisirs, the fine cuisine and products of the region are the main feature of our menu. The integration of game, ostrich and fish allows a diversity of dishes.”
The Restaurant and Inn is located at 244, boulevard Sainte-Rose. For information on reservations for lunch, dinner or to stay at the Inn call them directly at 450-625-0976. The restaurant is open from Monday to Friday from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM for lunch, and every evening from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM for dinner.
