With Halloween around the corner, there is never a better time to go pumpkin picking with the whole family. Citrouillard team will welcome the entire family to pick from fields of pumpkin and squashes.
“At the farm we prepare for Halloween in many special ways with you,” says the team at Citrouillard. “For the past 22 years, we have been proud to offer you a fun and exciting experience.”
No matter the age of guests, everyone is invited to come in costumes and experience Halloween in the rustic and country side facilities.
The farm sells everything from hale bales, cabbage, pumpkins, butternut squashes, decorative squashes, delicate squashes, acorn squashes, onions, leeks, marinades and potatoes.
“While visiting we encourage our guests to take the opportunity to observe the modern, diversified and sustainable agriculture,” says the team. “After your harvest don’t forget to check out our garden market, which sells all of our numerous products.”
The farm is open until October 27th and offers free admission to all guests.
Guests are encouraged to even visit in rainy weather – just not to forget their rainboots!
For more information, or to make a reservation and for hours of operation call 450-475-7383 or email info@lescitrouillards.ca
The farm is located at 298 Chemin du Chicot, Saint-Eustache.
