Laval now boasts a pair of LEED Gold municipal buildings.
Inaugurated last year, the Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Exploration Centre has just been certified by the Canada Green Building Council, the second in the city following Parc Lausanne’s community centre in January.
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an evaluation system that certifies that a building has been designed and built according to different sustainability criteria; ecological development of the site (bike parking, charging stations for electric cars, white roof membrane, green roof and green spaces), efficient water management (water-efficient landscaping, rainwater recovery for toilets, low-flow appliances), energy performance optimization and construction waste management (use of local, low-emission, and recycled materials).
Concepts incorporating the strategic positioning of windows to promote natural lighting or to ensure efficient water management also help to establish a greener environment. Choosing to build a building that meets these requirements reduces its energy consumption, according to a city statement, but also reduces the costs associated with its operation.
The Centre houses the Believe It or Not! exhibition, a journey through the history and ecosystem of the Mille-Îles river, as well as three multipurpose rental spaces, a café, ecology lab and more.
