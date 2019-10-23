Leaf disposal options

After you’re done cursing them or playing with them, Laval residents are being encouraged to mulch their dead leaves and leave them on the ground rather than raking them up as an effective way to provide plants with some of the minerals they need to get through winter.
In addition, citizens are encouraged to collect their dead leaves through home collection of organic materials. Leaves can be left in a brown bin at any time to be transformed into compost. Leaves can be placed directly in the bin and in paper bags at the edge of the road before 7 a.m. the morning of collection. Bags will be collected the same day as the collection of organic materials (brown bin) or two days after the collection of recyclable materials. (Do not include branches or waste in the bags.)
You can also drop off your leaves in bags at one of five depots in service from October 28 to Sunday, November 17:
Aréna Lucerne, 1750 Neuville, Vimont
Piscine des Saules, 100 Saint-Saëns Ouest, Auteuil
Parc Rosaire-Gauthier, 125 Lévesque Est, Laval-des-Rapides
Parc Berthiaume-du-Tremblay, 50 Promenade des Îles, Chomedey
Aire de réception des matériaux secs, 4026 Dagenais, Fabrevillle
For more information on home collection and other alternatives for disposing of leaves visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/feuilles-mortes.aspx
