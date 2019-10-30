"Le Vieux Pen"

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, the old penitentiary located in Laval, is slowly but surely crumbling away despite the efforts and requests of Mayor Marc Demers for federal funding to revitalize the Canadian historic site into an educational, cultural and tourist destination.
The penitentiary, designated as a national historic site in 1990, was a functioning penitentiary from 1873 to 1983. The site was then used for filmmaking and site tours until it was officially closed off in 2007 when dangerous mould was discovered in the building.
Heritage Montreal, whose mission is to promote and protect significant architecture, continues to encourage the city of Laval to persist in efforts at preserving the site. The organization’s director, Dinu Bumbaru, expressed the view that the federal government has failed in its duty to preserve a site which it designated "historic" 30 years ago. According to Bumbaru, beyond the stone is a living testimony to history.
Saint-Vincent-de-Paul is Canada’s second oldest penitentiary and during its era of operation was the only federal Francophone penitentiary in the country. Predominantly built in stone and filled with distinct characteristics, the “vieux pen,” as the French nicknamed the establishment, is an impressive monument of Quebec and Canada’s history.
Universal Pictures, an American filmmaking company which filmed a movie entitled Death Race on the vieux pen’s property in 2008, was prepared to invest $250,000 to resolve the mould issue, however it was discovered that the mould problem was only part of the building’s security issue. Structural deterioration also contributed to the site's closure and Universal Pictures was not prepared to finance the entire restoration.
In 2000, the site generated $40 million for the province of Quebec from a single film which included $8 million for the city of Laval. In 2010, minor repairs were conducted on the perimeter walls to keep the structure from completely falling apart.
