Le Balthazar is a brasserie that specializes in micro brewed beers from Quebec. They offer more than 65 different beers from various regions in the province for a unique tasting experience.
“Every week Le Balthazar offers you a different experience with a constantly renewed selection of the best local and seasonal beers,” say the managers. “Discover classics and exclusives thanks to the wealth of Quebec beers. Enjoy your meals with the best beers in the province.”
The menu is vast and has something for everyone. Whether a true foodie and gourmet lover or simply in the mood for some bar food – Le Balthazar has something for everyone. Experience the table d’hôte, which featuresa great variety of regional cuisine and hop-based specialties. This is the perfect place for a happy hour gathering or a special evening.
Every day from 4 PM to 7 PM, there are Happy Hours, which are well-known and well attended. On Fridays, don’t miss the themed evenings called, “Thank God It’s Friday.” There is even live music every Thursday to Saturday night!
Le Balthazar is the best place to celebrate on all occasions, whether for a birthday, romantic evening, nights out with the girls and guys or colleagues’ night out, everyone is sure to have fun. Come and enjoy the beautiful terrace while the weather still allows!
Le Balthazar is located at 195, promenade du Centropolis. For more information, group events or to make a reservation contact them directly at 450-682-2007. For more information on the menu or for special events visit them online at https://www.lebalthazar.com/fr.
