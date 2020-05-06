Laval's COVID-19 tally soars to 3604 cases

There are 3604 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laval as of press-time, with 331 lives lost, while 126 people remain in hospital, 20 in intensive care, with 1378 residents counted as recovered.
At last count, the Laval CISSS reported 386 of its employees infected as of last Friday. The city’s CHSLDs, private seniors’ residences and other closed facilities account for 1017 of the total number of cases – or more than 28 percent.
The city’s long-term care centres have been hit hard, exacerbated by reported lack of staffing, equipment, training and oversight. The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée still reports the highest number of cases at 197, and the number of deaths has risen by one case since last week to 83. Cases at CHSLD La Pinière stand at 71 with 40 deaths; at CHSLD Fernand-Larocque with 70 and 24 deceased; with CHSLD ldola-Saint-Jean reporting 7 positive cases and 2 deaths. CHSLD Sainte-Rose is now reporting 4 cases and one death.
