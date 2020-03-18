Quebec's third largest city, Laval has finally joined the large community of communities that offer decision-making documents for public consumption.
The sommaires decisionnel, are the often extensive bureacratic paper trail that track an issue from initial proposal through junior and senior management approval, and council passage, and serves to explain and justify new bylaws, amendments, expenditures and more.
“In order to allow citizens to have better access to activities surrounding municipal democratic life, the City will soon make available the agendas for public meetings of the executive committee as well as the decision-making summaries for which resolutions are adopted during municipal council meetings” the city announced last week. The Suburban has long asked for SDs from the city, and has inquired about their lack of availability in a public platform on numerous occasions. The responses have repeatedly involved asking for patience and explaining that Laval's digital shift is slow but certain.
However, Montreal, Quebec City and other jurisdictions, including those with a fraction of Laval’s population, budget, and legislative agendas, have made these documents readily available to the media and easily accessible to the public for well over a decade, in some cases actually printing and binding them in hard copy and offering to council attendees to consult in real time. Laval’s public documents, which include a summary of the elements necessary for each decision, will be posted on the city's website at the same time as the minutes.
