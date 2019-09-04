Laval families sending off their kids for their last year of elementary school take note: The Commission scolaire de Laval is throwing open all its high school doors for an Open House event on Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thousands of students and their parents are expected to discover a variety of educational projects and activities such as sports, music, visual arts, drama, improvisation, science and music during the one day event. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit the local high school, learn about the educational programs offered, the operation, the school environment, and more at Laval’s largest school board, which serves some 56,000 students in its 84 schools and centres.
Schools to visit :
East, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and Duvernay: École Leblanc (Sec 1-5) École Georges-Vanier (Sec 1-5)
Chomedey and Sainte-Dorothée: École Saint-Martin (Sec 1-2) École Saint-Maxime (Sec 3-5)
Laval-des-Rapides and Pont-Viau: École Mont-de-La Salle (Sec 1-5)
Laval-Ouest, Fabreville and Sainte-Rose: École Poly-Jeunesse (Sec 1-2) École Curé-Antoine-Labelle (Sec 3-5)
Vimont-Auteuil: École l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes (Sec 1-2) École Horizon Jeunesse (Sec 3-5)
For information visit: www.SecondaireLaval.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.