Laval's wish-list for Quebec budget

Marc Demers’ shopping list is not huge, but it may come with a hefty yet undetermined price tag.
The Laval mayor delivered his main asks to Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard during 2020-2021 pre-budget consultations last week, and topping the list was Laval’s stillborn pool centre. “We are asking the Quebec government for financial support for the construction of the Laval aquatic complex,” said Demers in a statement. “This is a large-scale sports facility considered a priority by the population, which has been waiting for and demanding it for too long already.”
Support for more aquatic services is shared by all civic players in Laval, but in what form is where consensus falls apart. The city’s Official Opposition Parti Laval has long advocated scrapping the bold plan of a vast and pricey complex bordering Highway 15 south, and instead invest the estimated $60+ million budget in several sizeable regional pools, greatly boosting proximity services.
Action Laval councillors want the city to go back to the drawing board and build a more modest complex as have Mascouche and Brossard, and slammed the city’s decision last October to winterize the foundations of the yet-to-be-financed project, whose initial $36 million cost earmarked by the Vaillancourt administration more than decade ago has ballooned to $61 million. The city says it is committed to building it, but not at any cost, and wants the provincial government to be a partner in the construction of what it considers priority infrastructure. The lowest bid for construction of the superstructure, building envelope, electromechanics, equipment and landscaping was 46 percent higher than the city budget, the administration citing an “overheating of the construction market.”
The city also wants Quebec City and Ottawa to be financial partners in a new central library on the scale of approximately 130,000 square feet to serve 150,000 citizens. “Even if increased efforts have been made in recent years, the Laval region is dead last in terms of culture funding by Quebec” reads the city announcement.
As a shared responsibility between all three levels of government, Demers says social housing efforts must respond to Laval’s strong demographic growth with three actions: Meeting housing needs for the most vulnerable populations through sustained and long-term financial efforts; renewing and updating the AccèsLogis program to create a minimum of 275 social and affordable housing units; rehabilitating existing public housing stock.
Laval also wants Quebec City to foot two-thirds of the cost to acquire three large islands in Rivière des Mille-îles as part of its sustainable development and conservation efforts. Île Saint-Joseph, Île aux Vaches and Île Saint-Pierre total 195.7 hectares, part of the large protected greenspace alongside the rapidly changing Laval urban landscape. “The population is growing at high speed, as are its needs. If we are determined to respond, we cannot do it without the support of different levels of government. The quality of life of Laval residents is at stake.”
