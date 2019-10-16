Laval's immigrant face

Quebec’s third largest city has unveiled its Statistical Portrait of the Immigrant Population in Laval. Developed from data from the 2016 Census the portrait sheds light on the specific realities experienced by immigrants and will provide the city, local and regional institutions and organizations working with the immigrant population a better understanding of the sociological, linguistic and economic characteristics of the different cohorts who settle in Laval," according to a city release.
Some highlights: between 2001 and 2016, the city’s immigrant population increased by 122.8 percent; Syria and Haiti are the leading countries of birth for people (13.5 percent apiece) who have recently immigrated to Laval; Laval’s population is 28.5 percent immigrant; the employment rate for immigrants is 60.2 percent; and more immigrant households (74.3 percent) are homeowners than non-immigrant households (66.8 percent.) Chomedey has the highest proportion of immigrants–more than four out of 10–and it’s the sector with the highest proportion of immigrants with no certificate, diploma or history of higher learning.
For the full report (in French only) visit www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/cartes-statistiques-et-profil-socioeconomique/statistiques-et-profil-socioeconomique/portrait-immigration-laval.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.