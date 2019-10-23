Laval, d’une impression à l’autre is an unprecedented photographic exposition launched by Toxique Trottoir and Laval photographers Ailsa Pehi, Nathalie Jolivet and Hervé Guillaume.
A brigade of photographers, artists and actors spent several weeks with street theatre creator Toxique Trottoir’s Muriel de Zangroniz, transforming – in the span of a shutter click – the city’s iconic locales into visually poetic spaces. From these experiences was born a playful Laval, inhabited by whimsical lovers appropriating the city as their playground. The exhibition is enriched with an accompanying soundtrack by Audiotopie where Lavallois express their view of their city in a graphic way.
The Vernissage of this uniquely inventive photographic journey takes place Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. at Parc Bernard Landry, 5 avenue du Crochet in Laval, marking the inauguration of new exhibition spaces for the City of Laval, and runs until summer 2020. There will also be an exhibit on November 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Place des Arts’ Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme, 175 rue Sainte-Catherine in Montréal.
The project was supported by the city of Laval, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Conseil des arts de Montréal.
