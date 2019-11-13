Laval adopted a climate change adaptation plan in 2016, and in the three years since has implemented 79 of 126 measures— 63 percent, according to a mid-term review published by the city.
This assessment is the first step in an effort to reduce Laval's vulnerability to future climatic and meteorological realities, raising awareness and mobilizing municipal resources while identifying the main climate risks to which the city will be exposed and will have to adapt, while guiding the creation of pilot projects.
The city’s internal mechanism for monitoring the measures is a committee made up of members of various municipal departments and looks at elements such as increasing average temperatures (heat waves, droughts and winter warmth); increased precipitation (rain and snow); and occurrence of extreme weather events (floods, storms, ice storms and thunderstorms). Laval also reports three vulnerability indices of its five-year plan; heat islands, floods, nuisance species (ragweed), which aim to represent the territorial vulnerability of Laval facing specific climate issues. The index on heat islands was used by Laval Police during the heat wave of 2018 to prioritize intervention sectors.
Given the rapid evolution of climate change and recent extreme events and their impact on the Laval population, the city will begin updating its adaptation plan in the coming year. The city has already begun implementing two pilot projects to combat heat islands which represent 13 percent of the city's territory. Demineralization and tree planting ($750,000 funded by the Canadian government through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities) involves the demineralization of a surface area of 3,000 square metres and the planting of 7,200 plants, including 1,500 trees, on both public and private land; and re-naturalizing highway ramps and exits (funded by the Quebec environment ministry.)
View the report at www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/environnement-recyclage-et-collectes/bilan-changements-climatiques.pdf
