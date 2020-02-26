Laval 911: Intimate access

A new reality television series puts Laval’s front-line emergency dispatchers in the spotlight.
Première ligne: Chaque seconde compte is a close-up look at 911 services airing on TVA’s Moi & Cie channel every Tuesday at 10 p.m., using unprecedented access to the 911 operation centers in Laval, Sherbrooke and Quebec City.
When every second counts, the moments captured on film are riveting in this unprecedented look at what it means to hear distress rather than see it, with intimate access as seconds tick by, from the first call to 911, through to the arrival at emergency scenes on the ground.
This compelling and often disturbing series relies on live footage from the professionals at their posts where real life and death dramas play out, and viewers hear testimonies from the men and women of Laval’s 911 team, recounting their experiences and thoughts about the calls they take and the impact on them, including one operator’s account of a call from a woman who proceeds to hang herself while on the line.
The action includes live coverage of calls for domestic violence as a woman locks herself in the bathroom to escape her drunken violent husband, a plea from a desperate mother of a convulsive baby, or from a store where an assault is taking place, followed by video camera footage.
There are more than 4 million 911 calls per year in Quebec but you’ve never heard or seen anything like this.
The new series airs on Videotron channel 639, and Bell Fibe 1138.
Watch clips at https://video.tva.ca/page/premierelignechaquesecondecompte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.