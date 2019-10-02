You can be forgiven for believing in Ellen David’s optimism that yes, this is the one. When her drama teacher/aspiring middle-aged actress character Mrs. Russell pulls on the door to a casting appointment armed with her favourite Macbeth monologue and determination to land a part, you believe she’s walking out with it.
You want her to; it’s her birthday and she’s taking the day off, hoping the substitute teacher does something relevant in her class today which is already “an excuse for kids to sleep between math and French.”
The newly released short film Thespian, shot in Laval by Laval natives Joe Rossi and David Magini, debuts at the Yes! Let’s Make a Movie Film Festival in Montreal this week, and in addition to Montreal theater icon and Actra Excellence Award winner David, it brings a few familiar faces from Montreal’s theater scene.
Montreal playwright and actress Michaela Di Cesare, known for an increasingly diverse powerful body of work including her seminal one-woman show 8 Ways My Mother Was Conceived, is Russell’s former drama student-turned-playwright, giving her former teacher a dose of gratitude and a shot at auditioning, and Dale Hayes’ (D2 Productions) quietly powerful Alzheimer’s patient underlies Russell’s melancholy.
Rossi says short films resonate with people and “there’s a great story that anybody can take what they want from it.” The movie was shot in two full days last November and completed in May. The pair’s last film The Engagement, picked up awards and still grabs kudos at festivals around the world, as the duo try to wrangle the necessary budget to transform it into a feature film.
For this Lonely Path Films production one co-written with Anthony Calabrese, says Rossi, “We wanted to put something uplifting into this otherwise tragic story,” i.e., David’s character facing rejection but defiantly still plying her Act 5 Scene 5, whether for a role as a headmistress in a play, or in a TV commercial about hemorrhoids.
It’s the Bard’s words continuing to resonate for her and she can’t let go, even in the face of a wise-ass casting director who tells her “Oh that’s Shakespeare? Yes, it sounded British,” before giving her the heave-ho.
Her life stems from this moment, this monologue. That’s evident when Russell’s final shot at the speech courtesy of Di Cesare’s character, she talks to us, her face in focus, as dark consumes the rest, emotively she speaks, the sadness in her eyes speaking the lines even while we hear the words from her mouth:
“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage...
And then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
You almost want to cry. It’s so sad but you’re happy because she nailed it.
Good for her, and better for us. David has already picked up best actor and actress nominations.
Produced by Anita Maiezza and Anthony Calabrese, Thespian is hitting the Lake Placid Film Festival and Toronto’s Alternative Film Festival.
View Thespian at https://vimeo.com/258445728?fbclid=IwAR1eqohrhGTTFw2jA1s3r0gU8cUhsPX32de_53GfjKOyjbWR1WMKcqQIYbM
