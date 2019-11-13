Laval hosted its fifth annual real estate forum at Chateau Royale on Thursday which welcomed 385 attendees made up of private corporate representatives, city representatives and urban development specialists who showed up to take a look at the bigger picture of the city’s projection for urban and economical development.
Architect, Pierre Thibault explained the effects that the urban layout has for the health and future a community. The prosperity of businesses in an area depends on the overall health of the sector. The economic growth of the commercial and the residential areas are subject to the layout of the sector.
Twelve-thousand businesses operate on Laval territory.
Laval Mayor, Marc Demers said “We want this to be a business-friendly city,” he explains “We modified our regulations to ease the process for acquiring permits.” Demers opened the Forum by announcing the launch of the Urban Design Excellence Award. The award is the first of its kind in Quebec. The jury is made up of qualified professionals who will be tasked with selecting design projects that present innovative elements and a positive impact on the environment. The objective of the award is to encourage Laval based projects that enhance the environmental quality of living to Laval residents by rewarding the creators of these projects. Designers, professionals, private firms, developers, owners and students will be invited to submit their designs to the jury. Applications will be submitted in the spring of 2020 and a prize will be awarded every two years.
Executive vice president of Socam, Nicolas Bouquet, agrees that the City did indeed follow through on their promise to simplify the processing of permits and expressed that he is pleased with the change. Bouquet, who has over 35 years experience in construction and project development in the residential, commercial, industrial and institutional sector told The Suburban that “The City put together a beautiful projection, the vision and the goal are excellent, but the period of development will be much longer than anticipated,” According to Bouquet's preliminary analysis, the project can span anywhere from 20-40 years to reach completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.