Laval is continuing to bank on life sciences and health tech, the city awarding $360,000 in public funds over two years to the Centre québécois d’innovation en biotechnologie (CQIB) to support its growth as the incubator spearheading the Cité de la Biotech.
Thanks to its creation more than two decades ago by the city and the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), “Laval is now recognized for its innovations in life sciences worldwide” reads a city statement. “The city's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurs is a guarantee of economic vitality for the entire Laval region,” it says, hailing CQIB for stewarding some 70 companies and propelling Laval to the scientific spotlight with success stories in the life sciences and health technology sector like Bio-K+, CIRION BioPharma, Paraza Pharma, New World Laboratories and Dynacare.
"Thanks to the support of the city of Laval and its partners, the incubated companies were able to generate nearly $500 million in investment and create more than 1,000 jobs in the Cité de la Biotech," added Perry Niro, Executive Director of the CQIB, which offers a corporate environment particularly conducive to the development of innovative projects as well as state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment.
