Laval has unveiled its long-awaited land consolidation strategy to optimize the use of agricultural land.
After more than two years, the city is launching the new initiative in a sustainable development perspective to help reach city targets of increasing the area actually cultivated by 10 percent.
The strategy affects some 6,117 lots at 21 sites in Laval’s agricultural zone, and are currently divided among more than 1,600 owners, and will be grouped together to allow for increased farm operations. In total, the land consolidation sites affected represent 782 hectares, or 11 percent of Laval’s agricultural area. Currently, 37 percent affected by land consolidation is cultivated, 24 percent is forested, while 32 percent is fallow.
Covering almost 30 percent of the island's surface, agriculture remains a valuable resource and economic driver for the city, and consolidating parcels of land will regularize the occupation of the territory and make available to farmers new production areas. The city will act as facilitator for producers who wish to acquire private lots, public lots, which will be sold at municipal evaluation or rented. It’s a significant step says president of the Laval section of the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), Gilles Lacroix. “The sectors affected by the consolidation policy represent 23 percent of all parcels of land in Greater Montreal. So much remains to be done and Laval is leading the way.”
The strategy stems from the 2016 Agricultural Zone Development Plan (PDZA) and responds to recommendations made by the Auditor General in her 2018 report, and was subject to numerous consultations. The PDZA was developed by the city of Laval with local stakeholders, and aims to increase or diversify production, products, business models and marketing methods while encouraging the development of complementary activities such as agrotourism or on-farm processing. Land consolidation was one of nine priority projects identified in the plan.
The city will now identify, inform and solicit agricultural producers to inform them of the land consolidation strategy and to know their intentions to acquire lots, and landowners can contact the city to assess Laval’s interest in acquiring them.
Those interested in purchase or sale can visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/achat-vente-terrain.aspx
The PDZA can be viewed at www.lavaleconomique.com.
