Kudos for bridge project

The City picked up kudos from the Institut d'administration publique de Québec (IAPQ) this month.
Laval received a special mention - prix Monde municipal at IAPQ’s Awards of Excellence gala for the Comtois Bridge project that was carried out during the 2017 spring floods.
In May 2017, the flood waters rose and damaged the Comtois bridge, isolating dozens of families on l'île Verte. While emergency services were dispatched via watercraft to assist citizens the solution to re-establish the road link was to set up a temporary bridge.
The 50-metre bridge was designed in one night and executed in just four days, assembling tons of materials in a flood zone and involving some 250 people a day, including municipal employees and members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
