Having a late night craving for Chocolate? There is no better place in Laval to satisfy those needs than Juliette & Chocolat.
The dessert bar serves chocolate in all its forms from brownies, to pastries, in pralines, drizzled over fruit, on crepes or even in a shot! Any imaginable way to have chocolate can be found at this delicious dessert bar. It has been dubbed “the paradise for chocoholics!”
Here you’ll find the hot chocolate drinks that made the success of Juliette & Chocolat. As it’s owner says, “At Juliette & Chocolat, we treat chocolate like wine.” The chocolates are offered in various flavours and origins. From the Guanaja from South America to the Manjari from Madagascar to the Jivara from Ecuador and many more.
If chocolate isn’t a favorite, try something else off the menu. However, even items such as the salads have the option of adding a dark chocolate vinaigrette for those who are willing to try it out.
For breakfast, head over and sample some of the delectable crepes made in house from scratch. The thin, golden crepes are spread with chocolate, maple syrup, caramel, praline, ice cream, and every imaginable combination of chocolate, nuts, fruits and whipped cream.
Juliette & Chocolat is a great place to head with family, friends, loved ones or even work colleagues and especially in the summer heat.
Whatever combination or styles selected, its almost guaranteed that guests of Juliette & Chocolat will melt as quickly as the flavors melt in their mouths!
Located in the heart of Centropolis, the dessert bar is always bustling with people and makes for a great weekend activity.
Juliette & Chocolat is located at 525, promenade du Centropolis. For more information on hours of operation or to make a reservation call them at 450-934-9484 or visit them online at https://www.julietteetchocolat.com
