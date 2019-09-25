Journées return this week

Journées de la culture return to Laval this week, from Thursday, September 26 until Monday September 29.
The lineup includes MAPP-TON QUARTIER September 26-27. MAPP-MTL and illustrators Catherine Laporte, Taïla Kampo and Marc-Olivier Lamothe invite young people to create digital works that will then be projected onto the walls of buildings in Old St. Rose and St. Vincent de Paul, an activity offered in collaboration with Le Relais du quartier Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, Villemaire Elementary School and Bon-Pasteur Leisure. On September 28, there will be an animation and digital graffiti workshop where participants can see their works come to life in their neighbourhood as part of the NUM Festival, which will take place on October 18 and 19 in Laval.
Maison des arts de Laval welcomes Vikings – conte et marionnettes on September 29 (5 years and older). The story takes us to Denmark, where a young warrior confronts a fearsome giant of the waters with the body of a snake terrorizing the inhabitants of the castle.
Also at MDA, after visiting the exhibition of the artist Louis-Philippe Côté, presented in the Salle Alfred-Pellan, families are invited to illustrate a shared memory using thermochromic paint. Layer by layer, coloured pigments that react to heat will reveal details or the entire painted image. Don’t miss the guided tour in the presence of the artist and the curator. More activities are also offered by city-recognized organizations.
To see the full lineup, visit the evenements.laval.ca page.
