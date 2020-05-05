Jennings board mandate renewed

The Quebec government has renewed the partial trusteeship of the English Montreal School Board and continued the mandate of trustee Marlene Jennings until November 6, 2020.
The decree was adopted last week, six months after Jennings assumed all of the powers of governance at the EMSB
The board is functioning very well under her trusteeship, said Jennings in a statement issued by the EMSB, praising the senior management for their assistance. “From the very moment I first set foot on the EMSB premises at 6000 Fielding Avenue in NDG, I have received such wonderful collaboration from senior management and all the way down the line.”
Trusteeship was imposed in November, following a government investigation that highlighted significant gaps in the management of public funds entrusted to the EMSB; a profound lack of awareness of the roles and responsibilities of elected school officials; excessive politicization of decision-making, to the detriment of the interests of students, parents and school staff; irregularities in the awarding of contracts; and irregularities in the management of the school board's human resources.
Since then, Jennings has worked with the Deloitte firm and senior management to devise and implement an action plan to modernize the internal operations and processes of the board, says the statement, and with Director General Ann-Marie Matheson has ensured that the day-to-day functioning of the board also runs smoothly.
The council of commissioners is not in office, but sits for legal purposes like the Anglo boards’ court impending court action to halt the Quebec government’s Bill 40 education reform, that is abolishing councils of elected and appointed commissioners, and handing governance to school parents elected through universal suffrage. The French boards have already been transformed into service centres, but English boards remain until November, when elections are to take place among parents.
There has been no general election for school boards since 2014, with the bulk of current councillors sitting since that year, some from earlier dates, and others appointed by fellow commissioners over the years, or most recently, the trustee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.