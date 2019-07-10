Jazz band kicks off Zones

The Sesquialtera Jazz band has the pole position for the Zones Musicales series in Laval this month, kicking off a month of free concerts through the city.
The Zones Musicales will permeate the summer evenings in île Jésus, with 40 outdoor shows will be offered free of charge, including Coeur de pirate and the Laval Symphony Orchestra.
Organized by the City of Laval, the series celebrates music and the city’s neighborhoods through a happy mix of pop and folk, swing, jazz and blues, world and classical music performances in eight parks, banks and public squares as well as the downtown district.
To consult the complete program visit zonesmusicales.laval.ca
