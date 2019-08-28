Located in the heart of Laval is a unique and interactive exhibit that will provide fun for the whole family. The exhibition titled, “Centre d’interprétation de l’eau” highlights the importance of water in our lives by demonstrating the different ways it is incorporated into our daily routines.
The exhibition covers topics such as water on Earth, water in the human body and the numerous issues related to potable drinking water around the world. The center is the only of its kind in Quebec.
Some of the activities located at the center include the permanent water exhibition which demonstrates the waters path from the river and back, interactive and guided activities such as water rallies, guided tours of the Sainte-Rose water treatment plant and the La Pinière Treatment Plant.
There are many outdoor exhibitions as well that should be indulged in before the cold weather returns as they are strictly seasonal and weather permitting. Currently there is a temporary exhibition titled, “Bleu D’Ici” that should not be missed.
On site there is free Wi-Fi access, group arrangements and free parking as well. There is even a summer camp and different Birthday Party Packages available. Birthday packages include teaching the children how to make a snow globe, creating a super glue and a long list of super fascinating activities all revolving around the theme of water. The packages include an animator and the use of the large room for cake and gifts for varied durations. They recommend reserving at least three weeks in advance in order to get the desired date.
The Exhibit is located at rue 12 rue Hotte. For more information or reservations call them directly at 450-963-6463. Visit them online for more information at http://www.cieau.qc.ca.
