On Tuesday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Laval Transportation Corporation highlighted the work done with the city to improve accessibility of 185 bus stops in its regular network.
The improvements have made conditions available or improved for more than 15 percent of stops served by the 15 accessible routes. In total, 481 stops are now fully accessible, in addition to 363 stops also accessible but requiring assistance owing in part to the steeper slope of the bus ramp and the urban design. Overall, more than three out of four stops on these 15 lines are accessible.
The $500,000 in upgrade projects carried out in 2018-2019 consists mainly of creating or expanding the waiting area, replacing or adding bus shelters and coordinating the repair of sidewalks with the city, funded 90 percent by the Canadian Public Transit Infrastructure Fund and the balance by the STL.
All of the improvements are intended to facilitate boarding/disembarkation, while allowing for a safer path and waiting area that promotes better manoeuvrability. At the same time, the boarding/disembarkation area is more easily identified by drivers.
A fully accessible bus stop requires an optimal tilt of the ramp that descends from the bus, with a stopping area height of about 15 cm to reduce the incline to 10 percent or less; manoeuvrability with a wheelchair, scooter or four-wheel-device requires a minimum depth of the stopping area; safe areas require shelters or concrete areas adjacent to sidewalks, with a safe and barrier-free path.
Stops were selected for improvement based on of they were new accessible lines, geographical distribution throughout Laval, ridership and the complexity and constraints (municipal right-of-way or private land requiring owners’ consent).
The approach was deployed as part of the STL’s 2017-2021 Public Transit Accessibility Development Plan, which includes a set of small and large measures that cover all aspects of accessibility, such as the redesign of the STL website (going live in spring 2020), internal bus displays with voice announcements on all buses, adding at least two accessible lines per year and maintaining dialogue with organizations representing people with disabilities in Laval. Since 2014, all new STL buses have been equipped with a ramp and appropriate interior design.
