Free skate season is in full swing in Laval’s arenas, so sharpen up, lace up and get out there.
With free Internet access in most municipal arenas via the LAVALPublic network, and flexible schedules available, there are times and locations for everyone to skate, play and practice until April 5 2020.
Cartier and Chomedey Arenas are currently closed and scheduled to reopen soon. Mike-Bossy, Richard Trottier, and Lucerne Arenas are also closed and scheduled to reopen in 2020.
Check out the interactive map for details and schedules at Pierre-Creamer (Chomedey), Hartland-Monahan (Laval-Ouest), Martin-St-Louis (Sainte-Dorothée), Saint-François and Yvon-Chartrand (Saint-Vincent-de-Paul) arenas
