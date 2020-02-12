Ice rink is the hot spot

The outdoor skating rink at Centropolis is the hottest spot in town again this winter where you can Enjoy skating with the entire family or with friends for free.
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. until mid-March, the rink’s opening hours may vary according to weather conditions. A rental kiosk at Sports aux puces 440 will also be open every weekend until March 8 where you can rent a pair of skates for only $3, a perfect opportunity to initiate your youngest child or simply have fun during an impromptu visit. The kiosk is open Friday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrate with your Valentine and heat up the ice this Friday night with a special Romance theme starting at 7 p.m., as you dance and skate to the rhythms of guest DJ Bruno Berdnikoff.
For more family fun, Sunday February 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is Rocekt day at the rink, with the pros of the Rocket de Laval joining you for an afternoon filled with activities. Enjoy picture-taking and autograph sessions with the players of your favourite team, face-offs, prizes and much more. (To register your kids for the face-off challenges visit bit.ly/FaceàFace_Rocket.)
On Friday, February 28 you can let your blades groove to the Tropical rhythms of DJ Sunset.
The rink will be open every day during March Break – March 2 to 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and be sure to get your free delicious hot chocolate every Saturday, at 2 p.m. compliments of Juliette & Chocolat for all skaters.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Centropolis
