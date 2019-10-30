Construction workers stopped working after making a shocking discovery while excavating the perimeters of the structure of Villemaire school in Laval. They had dug up human remains belonging to multiple bodies.
The dark discoloration and the general condition of the bones revealed instantly to police - without an exact confirmation of age - that the bones were very old. The bones were determined to belong to a cemetery which had previously been believed to have been moved to another location across town when the school was built in 1910.
Directly next door to the school site is the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church. The administrator of the church received the remains and has placed them in storage in the church basement. According to the Catholic church, the treatment of dead bodies or human remains is deeply rooted in respect and in a case where unmarked remains are found, they are stored in a sacred resting place.
Excavation of the school grounds has been turned over to archeologists who are examining the site and examining the fossil findings, before remitting them to the neighboring church. The Villemaire school’s structural repairs are pending the completion of the investigation.
